Las Vegas shooting: Call for blood donors to help hundreds wounded

Authorities are calling for volunteers to donate blood after a gunman opened fire on a Las Vegas concert on Sunday night, killing at least 50 and sending more than 400 others to area hospitals.

LAS VEGAS SHOOTING: AT LEAST 50 DEAD, MORE THAN 400 SENT TO HOSPITALS IN MASSACRE

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo stressed the need for blood donors during a press conference on Monday morning, identifying multiple locations where volunteers could go.

"If you have the ability to donate blood to help the cause, please do so," he said.

Lombardo said United Blood Services will be taking donations at 6930 W. Charleston in Las Vegas, and 601 Whitney Ranch in Henderson. Reports indicated that volunteers were already lining up in some locations.

Additional information on blood donation requirements and eligbility can be found on the American Red Cross website.

Police have identified Stephen Craig Paddock as the lone suspect in the deadliest mass shooting in modern United States history. The 64-year-old Mesquite, Nev., resident was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

More than 22,000 were attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival across the street when the bullets rang out. Video footage from the event shows country star Jason Aldean fleeing the stage amid gunfire, as thousands ducked for cover.

The FBI is asking anyone with videos or photos concerning the shooting to call 1-800-CALLFBI. Those looking to report a missing person in connection to the shooting are instructed to call 1-866-535-5654.