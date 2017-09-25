11 pigs test positive for swine flu at second Maryland fair

Health officials have detected swine flu in 11 pigs in a second Maryland county fair, just a week after seven people contracted the flu from infected pigs at the Charles County fair. The Maryland Department of Agriculture said Sunday that the 11 sick pigs at the Great Frederick Fair are now in quarantine, WTOP reported.

“The symptoms were high fevers, coughing, reluctance to move and mouth-breathing,” Dr. Mike Radebaugh, of the state’s agriculture department, told WTOP.

COLORADO TODDLER SWALLOWS 28 BUCKYBALL MAGNETS, PARENTS SAY

Radebaugh said the type of flu detected in both groups of pigs “seems to circulate through swine that are at fairs,” the news outlet reported. He added that while it wasn’t surprising, it is a concern.

While none of the human cases resulted in hospitalizations, the state’s agriculture secretary has issued an order canceling pig exhibits at the upcoming St. Mary’s and Clavert County fairs, WTOP reported.

TEEN SOCCER CAPTAIN COLLAPSES, DIES AFTER TAKING PENALTY KICK

Officials said anyone who feels ill and has been in contact with a pig recently should seek care from their health provider. Symptoms of swine flu are similar to the seasonal flu, including fever, cough and sore throat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.