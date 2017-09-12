Toddler hospitalized after ingesting marijuana

The parents of an 18-month-old who was rushed to the hospital after ingesting marijuana are under investigation for possible criminal neglect, San Diego police said. The Otay Mesa couple, who was not identified, said the incident occurred at their home.

The child was brought to the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center on Sunday, where an unidentified nurse described him as “lethargic,” Fox 5 San Diego reported. He was later transferred to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, but his condition was not released.

A child-abuse detective is investigating the case, which remained open as of Monday, the news outlet reported.