Navy SEAL embraces wife for first time since tragic accident

A touching video of a Navy SEAL standing and embracing his wife four months after a traumatic car accident left him with a severe brain injury has been viewed by more than 3 million people. Jonathan Grant, 36, was serving as a combat medic instructor at Fort Bragg at the time of the accident, according to the couple’s GoFundMe page.

He suffered a diffuse axonal injury (DAI), and was in a coma for nearly two months as doctors gave him just a 10 percent chance of survival. His Pilates instructor wife, Laura, has stood by his side throughout his recovery, which included moving to a Richmond, Virginia, rehabilitation facility where Grant could receive intensive therapy.

CTE FOUND IN BRAINS OF 110 OUT OF 111 DECEASED NFLERS

On July 11, video captured part of what Grant’s therapy entails. Grant, who is unable to communicate vocally with his wife but tries to mouth words with a soft whisper, was working on standing upright from his wheelchair during the therapy session. With the help of a physical therapist, Laura assisted Grant stand when he leaned over and kissed her while resting his head on her shoulder.

“Too special not to share,” Laura posted on her Instagram page.

Thousands of supporters who viewed the video offered words of encouragement and prayers for the couple.

“It felt like home,” Laura told The Knot of their embrace. “It was like our first dance at our wedding.”

NEUROLOGIST BACKS FAMILY'S FIGHT TO OVERTURN TEEN'S DEATH CERTIFICATE

The GoFundMe page, which revealed that Grant has served three overseas deployments and earned his Navy SEAL trident in 2007, has neared its $100,000 goal as supporters continue to back his recovery.

“John only had a 10 percent chance of surviving let alone be able to do some of the things he’s already accomplished… The human brain has an amazing ability to heal itself with time, but in Jon;s case, God’s healing hand is clearly evident,” Laura told The Knot.