Texas company issues recall after Viagra-like ingredient discovered in its coffee

A company based in Texas has recalled a coffee product after a substance found in a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction was found in the product, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed.

Bestherbs Coffee LLC has recalled all of its “New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Herbs Coffee” after the FDA said it found traces of desmethyl carbodenafil in the product. The substance is similar to sildenafil, an ingredient found in Viagra, a commonly prescribed medication men take to treat erectile dysfunction disorder.

The substance might “interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may lower blood pressure to dangerous levels,” the FDA said in a statement. Men who have diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease or high blood pressure have most likely been prescribed nitrates.

The administration warned people who have a milk or dairy allergy to avoid the product as well because it does contain milk that was not incorporated on the coffee product’s label.

The product was sold online in the United States. Bestherbs said it would refund customers who purchased the coffee.