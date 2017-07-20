Family racing to raise funds for daughter facing incurable genetic disease

A family is in a race against time to save their 6-year-old daughter from a fatal genetic disease that currently has no cure. Mila Makovec, who was diagnosed with Batten disease in December 2016, has already lost her sight and struggles to walk and talk.

“There is no other way to put it – my 6-year-old daughter, Mila, is dying,” Julia Vitarello, Mila’s mother, wrote on the family’s GoFundMe page. “I lie by her side every night when she sleeps and my heart bleeds. My face burns from the tears.”

“Mila could be your child,” she continued. “She splashed in the pool, begged for chocolate ice cream, and sang her favorite songs. She rode bikes. She skied. But at 4 years old, she started to fall over, to bump into things. She pulled books in close, got stuck on words. She was finally diagnosed with Batten Disease, a rare genetic condition that robs normal children of everything. They end up bedridden, on a feeding tube, with seizures, and cognitively impaired. There is no cure.”

Vitarello, her husband, Alek, and Mila’s 3-year-old brother, Azlan, have worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funds for a gene therapy trial that seems promising for Mila and others diagnosed with Batten. They’re initial fundraising push secured Mila’s spot in a scheduled trial, but they now need $1 million more by September for her to continue as scheduled.

They’re also unsure if Alzan, who posted a touching “thank you” video to supporters, will be diagnosed with Batten, as there is a 25 percent of siblings inheriting the disease as well.

“It seems impossible to go through this with my daughter,” Vitarello previously told Longmont Times-Call. “It eats me alive, it just rips everything out of my heart and soul to look at Mila and know what her destiny is – I can’t even thing about Alzan. If I do, I think, ‘How is it possible that I can have any more pain that what I have right now?’”