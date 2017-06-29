Christian rocker raising funds for bandmate whose wife died hours after giving birth

A Christian rocker is raising funds for his bandmate who tragically lost his wife just hours after she gave birth to their first child. Josh Wilson said his guitarist, Nathan Johnson, and his wife, Meg, welcomed their daughter Eilee Kate into the world on June 27, but just a few hours later, the new mother began having trouble.

I'm broken hearted for this sweet family. Nathan and Meg had a beautiful baby girl than a few hours later Nathan lost his wife Meg. I can't even imagine the pain he is going through right now in a time he should be so happy. Please pray for him and donate so he can take time off to be with his daughter. Life is about loving and helping each other. Jesus I pray that you be with this sweet family. To donate go to @iamjustinloose BIO. 💜 A post shared by 🦄 R A E L Y N N 🦄 (@raelynnofficial) on Jun 28, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

“Yesterday Megan went Home to be with Jesus,” Wilson posted on the GoFundMe page, which had raised more than $256,000 in just one day. “At about 2:40 a.m., she gave birth to the beautiful miracle who is ‘Eilee Kate.’ The delivery was beautiful and smooth. Nathan and Megan got to be together with Eilee for about 6 hours. Megan held, fed and burped little Eilee. Nathan says they couldn’t sleep because they were too excited.”

At about 10 a.m., Wilson posted, Megan began having trouble and died an hour later. The post did not list a cause of death or detail the issues Megan was experiencing. The initial fundraising goal was listed as $40,000, but it was quickly met and Wilson updated it an additional two times.

Singer RaeLynn shared the GoFundMe link with followers on Instagram, where hundreds of commenters expressed their grief for the family.

“I can’t even imagine the pain he is going through right now in a time he should be happy,” RaeLynn posted, in part. “Please pray for him and donate so he can take time off to be with his daughter. Life is about loving and helping each other. Jesus I pray that you be with this sweet family.”