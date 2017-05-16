South Carolina teen dies after drinking too many caffeinated beverages

A South Carolina high school student died after ingesting a large amount of caffeine, the Richland County Coroner told WOLO.

Coroner Gary Watts said 16-year-old David Cripe had a Mountain Dew, a latte and an energy drink on April 26 before he collapsed at Spring Hill High School.

Watts said the final cause of death was due to a caffeine-induced cardiac event causing a probable arrhythmia.

At a press conference Monday, Cripe's father said he hopes parents will talk to their kids about consuming energy drinks.

