New Starbucks Secret Menu drink is pretty, but is it healthy?

Another season, another trending Starbucks drink.
On the heels of the coffee chain’s Pink Drink and Purple Drink, which have appeared on its Secret Menu in the past, Starbucks’ latest online phenomenon is an icy beverage that combines the best of both worlds — the Pink and Purple Drink — for a pretty tie-dye treat.
🌈Secret Menu Item!🌈 Introducing a second 2-toned @starbucks: Pink Purple Drink as well as the Matcha Pink Drink! 😱 #drinktherainbow #pinkpurpledrink #matchapinkdrink Checkout my Snapchat 👻: HungryHugh! 🙌🏼 🍵🍓: Matcha Pink Drink - 3 parts Strawberry Acai Refresher with Coconut Milk and 1 part Matcha Green Tea with Coconut Milk 🍓🍇: Pink Purple Drink - 1 part Strawberry Acai Refresher with Coconut Milk and 1 part Passion Ice Tea with Soy Milk, Vanilla Syrup & Blackberries 👉🏼: @starbucks 📍: Starbucks, 160061 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 🙌🏼 Be sure to ask your @starbucks barista to mix the first part in, add ice and slowly add the last part in for that cool ombre effect. This is 100% real. Thanks @dailyfoodfeed for the cool Match Pink Drink, which is legit! Always remember to tip your barista! These ombré drinks not only look cool as hell but taste freaking delicious! 🌈
While some internet fans are hailing the ombre drink a healthy option, we all know looks can be deceiving.
Fox News talked to Robin Foroutan, M.S., R.D.N., and a spokeswoman for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, to learn what ingredients may be hiding in the colorful beverage — and potentially your favorite drink at the chain — to help you choose wisely next time you’re in line for your caffeine fix.
“I think the problem with a lot of these drinks is the hidden sugar,” Foroutan, of the Morrison Center in New York City, told Fox News.
In the Pink and Purple Drink, for example, seemingly healthy ingredients like coconut milk, almond milk and matcha green tea are added to the mix — but at Starbucks, they all contain added sugar, she noted.
“So if you go by calorie counts alone, you can miss out on the fact that you might have a sugar bomb on your hands,” she said.
If you’re watching your weight or simply being health conscious, Foroutan advised to keep it simple.
For an everyday drink, she prefers café Americanos — espresso shots topped with hot water — which are available hot or iced, and come in at only 15 calories for a grande (medium) size at the chain. Cold brew coffee, as well as the chain’s herbal, black and green tea are also calorie-friendly options.
Opting for coffee is a wise health choice, as studies have linked drinking cups of Joe to a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes, Parkinson’s, liver disease and heart disease. Same thing goes for green tea, which some studies suggest may protect against Alzheimer’s disease and an increased metabolism, among other benefits.
“But again, those benefits go out the window if you’re adding a lot of sugar,” she said.
Regular brewed coffee with your milk of choice can also be a good option, but be mindful of added sugars in coconut and almond milk, she said.
If you have a hankering for a colorful drink, consider a cup of iced green tea with a splash of passion tea at Starbucks.
"It also is a beautiful color though it's not as fancy as those rainbow drinks," she said.