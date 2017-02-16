3 weird diet habits from your favorite celebrities

Celebrities always have their fashion choices, dating lives, and eating habits scrutinized by an ever-more-invasive public. Well, can you blame us for wanting to know how they stay so thin and fit?

Whether athletes, models, singers, or actors, celebrities have a few things in common when it comes to what they eat. Money is usually not an option, so they can purchase high-quality ingredients or hire a private chef to cater meals to their liking. They also have access to ample professional advice — nutritionists and trainers will jump through hoops for the opportunity to represent a celebrity client.

Celebrity diets, however, differ dramatically depending on the person’s profession. Mariah Carey uses her diet to maintain a certain weight, while The Rock uses his 5,000-calorie daily feast to fuel his grueling workouts. Some celebrities aren’t as concerned with physical appearance as they are with overall wellness. Pop star Fergie takes two shots of apple cider vinegar before breakfast to aid with her digestion, and actress Shailene Woodley consumes a small amount of clay with her meals.

The effectiveness of these food choices and eating habits are debatable, but it’s hard to deny that these celebrity diets are flat-out insane.

Adriana Lima

Victoria’s Secret Angels are paid to look fit, thin, and beautiful, but Adriana Lima takes her commitment to another level. Nine days prior to the annual Victoria Secret Fashion Show, the Brazilian model eats only protein shakes, vitamins, and supplements, and keeps a team of nutritionists on hand to make sure that she’s getting adequate energy. During the rest of the year, Lima eats a portion-controlled diet, which involves starting off with a big breakfast and slowly decreasing caloric intake as the day progresses.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried has blossomed into quite the Hollywood superstar, but despite her fame, the actress follows a humble diet of raw fruits and vegetables. In the past, Seyfried has followed a stricter form of this diet that avoided anything cooked above 115 degrees Fahrenheit.

Beyoncé

If you’ve ever watched Beyoncé on stage, you know that she is quite the athlete. The superstar fuels up for her energizing performances by following an “80-10-10” diet — 80 percent carbohydrates, 10 percent fat, and 10 percent protein, as advised by her nutritionist, Marco Borges.

Here are the rest of the weird diet habits of your favorite celebrities.