9 foods to help boost your libido this Valentine's Day

This Valentine’s Day, couples across the nation will be cozying up to their sweethearts for a romantic night in. But sometimes, getting in the mood can be easier said than done — and for those folks, turning to the medicine cabinet may be the first solution that comes to mind.

“Many lovers may think it’s easiest to pop a pill like Viagra or Addyi (aka ‘female Viagra’) to boost their libido, yet these drugs are costly and come with serious side effects,” Su Robotti, founder and president of the MedShadow Foundation, an online nonprofit that aims to raise awareness of medicine’s side effects, told Fox News.

But Robotti said there’s a less costly and risky antidote to help increase your sex drive: food.

To help heat things up between the sheets, consider incorporating the following foods into your Valentine’s Day meal:

