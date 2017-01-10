A Florida couple was found dead near their car on Dec. 31, with their three disabled children in the vehicle. On Saturday, the children were put in custody of their maternal grandparents.

According to News 6, autopsies on Daniel Kelsey, 32, and Heather Kelsey, 30, were inconclusive and there were no signs of trauma. Troopers on the scene saw no obvious signs of foul play. One parent tested positive for the presence of drugs, but deputies said it was too early to reveal which parent it was or what kind of drug may have been involved. Police reportedly found the couple’s children in the backseat of the car unaware that their parents had died.

“They really don’t know,” Mike Belisle, Heather’s father, told News 6. “They’re kind of looking for mommy right now.”

The children range in age from 8 months to 4 years old and suffer from different conditions such as autism and hyperfocus.

“I don’t want anybody to ever have to go through what we’ve gone through,” Belisle told News 6.

Belisle told the news channel that, while it will take a lot of work and money to raise the children, many supporters have stepped forward.

"We're extremely thankful and overwhelmed by how generous people have been," Belisle told News 6.

