Michigan sets new deer-hunting rules to keep chronic wasting disease from spreading

Michigan Natural Resources Commission has approved new deer-hunting regulations to help curb chronic wasting disease from spreading, Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

The rules, which go into effect for this year’s deer-hunting season, will pose new restrictions on baiting and feeding.

Among the regulations will be a statewide ban on the use of all natural cervid urine-based lures, and an immediate ban on baiting and feeding in the 16 counties that make up the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, according to the state’s website.

CHRONIC WASTING DISEASE THREATENS DEER POPULATION, HUNTING SEASON

Chronic wasting disease affects deer, elk and moose and has been spreading across counties in Michigan since it was discovered in a free-ranging deer in May 2015, Michigan Live reported. Though there have been no reported cases of humans contracting the fatal disease, hunters are advised against consuming meat from animals with symptoms.

There is no cure for the disease.

The rest of the state's regulations are listed below:

Reduced the 4-point on-a-side antler requirement on the restricted tag of the combination license in the 16-county CWD Management Zone. Under the new regulation, a hunter in the CWD Management Zone can use the restricted tag of the combination license to harvest a buck with antlers as long as it has at least one 3-inch antler.

Created a discounted antlerless license opportunity in the CWD Management Zone on private land; if purchased, the license will expire Nov. 4, 2018.

Effectively immediately, a statewide ban on the use of all natural cervid urine-based lures and attractants, except for lures that are approved by the Archery Trade Association.

An immediate ban on baiting and feeding in the 16-county area identified as the CWD Management Zone. This area includes Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Hillsdale, Ingham, Ionia, Isabella, Jackson, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa and Shiawassee counties.

A ban on baiting and feeding in the Lower Peninsula, effective Jan. 31, 2019, with an exception to this ban for hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements. The start date on this regulation is intended to allow bait producers and retailers time to adjust to the new rule.

Effective immediately in the CWD Management Zone and four-county bovine tuberculosis area (in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties), hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements can now use 2 gallons of single-bite bait, such as shelled corn, during the Liberty and Independence hunts.

Allowance of all legal firearms to be used in muzzleloader season in the CWD Management Zone.

A purchase limit of 10 private-land antlerless licenses per hunter in the CWD Management Zone.

Restrictions on deer carcass movement in the five-county CWD Core Area (Ionia, Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo counties) and the CWD Management Zone.

Antlerless options on deer licenses/combo licenses during firearms seasons in the five-county CWD Core Area.

Expansion of early and late antlerless seasons in select counties.

Changes to regulations regarding wildlife rehabilitators.

In addition, the commission asked the DNR to move forward with: