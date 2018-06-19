Keep mosquitoes away for good with these simple tricks

There’s nothing like a summer night gathered around a campfire or hanging on the porch, enjoying the cool breeze after a long hot day. The only downside? Mosquitos! Those pesky bugs can easily ruin a fun summer night.

Although there are the typical ways to get rid of those mosquitos (like using DEET or another one of these 7 mosquito repellent tips), there are a few unique hacks that can help your mosquito-blocking efforts even further.

Remove water sources

You may be surprised to know that having accessible water sources can stand as a threat to the number of mosquitos around your home. Why? Because mosquitos actually lay their eggs in standing or slow moving water. By cutting these water sources, you are cutting the number of mosquitos laying eggs around your home—and in return, having fewer mosquitos around the house in general.

Now water can accumulate around your home easier than you think. Some of the biggest culprits of water sources include unused tires, cans, pools, and pool covers. Any plastic containers or ceramic pots for planting that are empty and collect water should be removed. Make sure to clean out your gutters as much as possible, and always keep an eye out for water build up around the house. Bird baths are also an easy target for mosquitos.

Use oil from lemon eucalyptus

This may seem like a myth, but oil from lemon eucalyptus is actually recommended by multiple government sources as an insect repellent (including the Center for Disease Control and Prevention). It doesn’t just have to be DEET. If you’re looking for a more natural remedy to keep the mosquitos away, this oil will do the trick.

Avoid scented body products

Although some scents work as a repellent for mosquitoes, other body lotions or perfumes can actually attract these pests. The best thing to do is stay away from fancy smelling perfumes, colognes, body washes or lotions if you plan on spending time outside during high mosquito activity hours. These hours are typically dusk to dawn between April and October.

Wear light clothing

Not light in weight, although in the summer that is a given. But light-colored clothing. Turns out mosquitoes are attracted to darker colored materials. As for the length, if you can cover up, you should do so. Wearing long sleeves and pants will significantly reduce the number of mosquito bites you accumulate by the end of the evening.

Now that you know a few hacks that truly work when getting rid of those mosquitos, you need to stop believing these 7 myths about mosquito control.

This article originally appeared on Family Handyman.