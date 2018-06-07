Fisherman drags thrashing blacktip shark back into ocean

A South Carolina fisherman was recorded dragging a blacktip shark back into the ocean after hooking the large creature.

Taylor McSwain, who recorded the event, said she could tell the fish was going to be big once the fisherman got it on the line.

"You could tell it was a big catch," McSwain told The State. "I've seen sharks caught before, but they've been sand sharks, just babies."

When the fisherman pulled it out of the water, he and several other people crowded around on the Garden City beach believed it was a 4-to-5 foot blacktip shark.

According to state law, sharks larger than 54 inches must be released back into the water.

Once the fisherman realized the size of his catch, he removed his hook from the shark’s mouth before dragging the fish back into the water, McSwain said perThe State.

Though the shark had been thrashing on the beach, it remained relatively still as the fisherman held onto its tail and slowly walked it backward into the ocean where he released it.

McSwain told the publication she is in favor of a catch-and-release approach to shark fishing.

"Hollywood has made sharks out to be man-eating monsters," McSwain said. "I'm just in such awe of them."