Feisty shark bites Florida fisherman after being released

One catch-and-release Florida lemon shark was apparently so bitter about being caught, he bit his captor on the foot — after he had been returned to sea.

The attack occurred Monday when an unnamed fisherman reeled in a 3-foot lemon shark at Ponce Inlet at Lighthouse Point Park, Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

After releasing the creature back into the Atlantic Ocean, it soon “turned around and bit his foot causing minor injuries,” Volusia County Beach Safety and Ocean Rescue Capt. Tamara Malphurs told the outlet.

Meanwhile, “the shark left the scene unharmed.” Malphurs surmised that the fierce fish “was very unhappy about being caught.”

The 52-year-old Mount Dora fisherman suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Though lemon sharks are typically between 8 and 10 feet long, the University of Florida reports that they are not a “high threat” to humans. They are categorized as social animals that prefer group-living and feed at night. Nevertheless, lemon sharks “will not hesitate” to inflict a bite when threatened by humans, Discovery reports.

