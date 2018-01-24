Fish stomach full of plastic, garbage, fisherman discovers

Fish innards are off-putting on their own, but they becoming even more troubling when they’re filled with garbage.

That’s exactly what one angler claims he found during a fishing trip in Costa Rica, after cutting open the stomach of a mahi mahi which he suspected to be sick.

FISHERMAN WHO JUMPED INTO RIVER TO AVOID ONCOMING BOAT SUES HELMSMAN

Upon slicing open the mahi mahi — or dolphinfish, as it’s also known — the fisherman captured footage of himself pulling out several pieces of plastic and other discarded materials, including bottlecaps, bits of plastic, a mangled comb and what appears to be a cigarette lighter.

“It’s a pretty worrying video,” said marine scientist Erick Ross, via Newsflare. “This confirms that different marine animals confuse plastic with food. The plastic does not melt and can block their intestinal tract, and then they cannot feed — preventing them from consuming food, and starving [them to death].”

FISHERMEN FIND DEAD DEER ENTANGLED IN STRANGE POSITION

The video, which was taken in early December, has reportedly prompted concern from wildlife groups and environmentalists in Costa Rica as well, who point to the footage as evidence of rising pollution levels that may threaten their fishing industries.

The fisherman’s footage was also filmed shortly before U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May pledged to drastically reduce plastic waste in the U.K. by 2042, citing data which found that one in three fish caught in the English Channel contained plastic fragments, reports Reuters.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS