Missouri hunter bags 39-point buck after four years of trying

A Missouri hunter finally landed his ultimate prize: a 39-point buck dubbed “the St. Paul giant.”

Tim Phillips wrote on Facebook he was “lucky enough to bag” the buck on Saturday, after hunting the animal several years.

“After 4 years of hunting the St. Paul giant I finally was lucky enough to bag him. #Walter 39 pointer counting ring hooks. 32 points counting inch or more. ROUGH SCORE 243!” Phillips said in a Facebook post.

Believe it or not, this isn't even the first time Philliips, or someone he knew, had actually shot this specific buck.

Phillips told KFVS a woman shot the same deer in 2014, and that his dad struck it with a bow just nine days before he took it down. In the latter case, Phillips says he and his father tried tracking the wounded deer with dogs, to no avail.

Not long afterward, though, he was able to bag the buck on his own — for the most part at least: According to KVFS, Phillips also made sure to thank his wife for putting up with his obsession.

"Tim says thank you!" the site wrote on his behalf.