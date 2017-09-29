Stoned climbers were so high they had to be rescued off mountain

A group of climbers had to be rescued from the top of England’s highest mountain after they celebrated conquering the peak a bit too much.

The four climbers sparked a three-hour mountain rescue operation atop Scafell Pike, in Lake District National Park in northwest England, because they were “incapable of walking” after smoking cannabis.

Cumbria Police said they had to dispatch air support and ambulance rescue to the 3,208-foot peak when the climbers got higher than they expected.

The police department received an emergency call about 6:30 p.m. from the “incapacitated” group and they were eventually brought down to safety by the Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team, a group of volunteers that support the emergency services in the area, at 9:45 p.m.

However, Cumbria Police were not at all impressed, writing on Facebook: “Words fail us.”

North Cumbria Superintendent, Justin Bibby, said behavior like that has “no place on a mountain.”

“Mountain safety is your responsibility, bring the right equipment and food and know how to use it. Our priority is your safety,” Mr Bibby said, according to The Telegraph.

“The mountain rescue team had a particularly busy day yesterday dealing with this incident.

“Taking alcohol or any other substance that could impair your judgment significantly increases your risk of getting into trouble. It has no place on a mountain.”

The group of climbers have copped a lot of backlash on social media, with many saying the “idiots” should be fined.

The Lake District Search And Mountain Rescue Association (LDSAMRA,) the umbrella body for mountain rescue teams in Cumbria, said such call-outs were “becoming a joke.”

This article originally appeared on news.com.au