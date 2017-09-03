'Ghost' lobster hauled from ocean off Maine

Some lobsters are red, some are blue, some are half blue or half orange — but one lobster recently found could trump them all.

Maine lobsterman Alex Todd from Chebeague Island pulled up a translucent crustacean in his trap on August 24.

The ghostly, pale blue lobster was “definitely weird,” Todd said.

His photos have gone viral on social media.

As for the lobster, he tossed it back into the ocean because its tail had been notched, flagging the lobster as an egg-bearing female. Those lobsters are off-limits for conservation reasons.

Why the color? According to the Maine Coast Fishermen's Association, the lobster may have a genetic condition resulting in the partial loss of pigment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.