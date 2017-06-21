Great Outdoors

Wilderness survival kit: 7 low-tech staples every outdoorsman should pack

By Tim MacWelch
Gear such as this helped frontiersmen survive in the harsh wilderness.

Gear such as this helped frontiersmen survive in the harsh wilderness.

Whether they were native people or the pioneers of a new frontier, our ancestors didn’t have access to the high-tech items we carry today for camping, hunting and wilderness emergencies.

But whenever possible, they did carry a kit to help them survive.

Today, bushcrafters, classic camping enthusiasts and living history re-enactors are building kits that would have been very familiar to our forebears, and these modern folks are often in for a pleasant surprise. Many of the items are both effective and fun to use.

Here’s a look at the basic supplies for survival, with historically appropriate gear.

1. Waterproof tarp: This is for shelter roofing, and it is often a canvas tarp soaked with waterproofing oils or waxes. You can buy a tarp that’s ready-to-use, or make your own using an “oilcloth” recipe. Set the tarp up as a lean-to, and you’ll be sheltered from the elements.

2. Bedroll: The bedroll is an assortment of bedding for a warm night’s sleep. Wool blankets are a mainstay, and they’ll keep you warm even when wet. The bedroll and the tarp are typically the heaviest part of your kit, and the most important.

3. Cook kit: A metal pot with a bail handle will suffice for boiling water and preparing meals. A metal cup or mug makes a nice companion to it, as does a spoon.

4. Fire kit: You’ll need this for the obvious task of fire-starting. Choose from flint and steel, matches or some other historic method, plus a supply of dry tinder.

5. Tools: These are for work and repairs. A knife and some cordage will get you pretty far, and you can add an axe and saw for building your camp, cutting wood and splitting wood.

6. Candles: These are handy for lighting and fire-starting. Choose beeswax candles, as they burn for the longest time (when compared ounce-for-ounce with paraffin candles).

7. Food: For enjoyable nourishment, bring some old-school staple foods. Things like flour, cornmeal, salt pork, jerky, salt, sugar and lard can make great meals, providing you have some camp-cooking skills.