Calling all hunters and fishers: Father's Day gifts for the outdoorsy dad

Gifting a drone to dad is a no brainer. That way, he'll walk away not only with bragging rights of his latest outdoor adventure, but also with the epic footage to prove it. The Karma is an awesome option because it’s easy to use (even if he’s never flown a drone before) and convenient-- it has foldable arms and legs, only weighs a few pounds and works with the Hero5 camera and the Hero4 Black and Silver cameras. As if the drone wasn’t cool enough, it also comes with a detachable stabilizer that works with the Karma Grip, so you can go handheld, strap it to your chest or backpack and capture insanely smooth footage. The Hero5 Black features shoots 4K video, has voice control (which means getting the shot is a heck of a lot easier), touch display an upgraded three-microphone system and does not need waterproof housing.

Karma Drone only ($799.99), Karma Grip only ($299.99), Karma (drone + Grip) with HERO5 Black - $1,099.99; at GoPro