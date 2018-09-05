'Mamma Mia!'-themed dining show coming to UK next spring, report says

Calling all dancing queens: you'll be able to dance and jive at a live-action “Mamma Mia!”-themed show reportedly coming to London next spring.

A website for the event, dubbed “Mamma Mia! The Party,” says the show will take place at The O2 — a popular entertainment complex in London. The show will seat about 500 guests, according to Playbill.

Actors and musicians will perform hit ABBA tunes as diners enjoy Mediterranean dishes in what appears to be a Greek tavern.

“Spend a magical summer evening with friends in a special Greek island taverna, where the host’s only rules are dance, dine and have the time of your lives!” the show’s site states.

FATBURGER RETURNING TO THE EAST COAST WITH NEW JERSEY LOCATION

Both the 2008 movie adaptation of the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia!" and its 2018 sequel, "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," take place on a fictional Greek island. The set for the London show will be inspired by Skopelos, a Greek island used as a filming location for the original movie.

Patrons who buy tickets when they're available this fall for the London show (a Stockholm version already exists) can expect to view live performances.

“Meet taverna owner Nikos and his family as their story unfolds in a glorious night of song, dance and celebration,” the show’s site says.