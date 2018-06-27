BART rider calls cops on passenger for ‘dining’ on burrito in viral video

A video of a Bay Area, Calif., BART passenger confronting another rider about his meal is going viral on social media.

The video, which was uploaded to Reddit on Sunday, shows a man on an Oakland BART train berating another passenger for disregarding the rules and eating a burrito.

“You can’t wait? The sign says no eating a drinking. You don’t get it? You must be stupid,” the man is recorded saying before getting up and going to the BART car’s intercom.

“I’ll get the police onboard, how about that?” he says while calling for an officer.

“Yes please, can you get a policeman onboard here? We’ve got someone dining here in the first car.”

Other people on the train can be heard laughing and encouraging the burrito eater, but the passenger eating does not seem to respond.

“You eat your burrito,” one says.

“You enjoy that s---,” another rider says as they disembark.

After the rule-breaker gets off at Coliseum station in Oakland, another passenger turns to the angry man and suggests that he “does not ride BART much.”

“I ride BART more than either of you,” he insisted in the video, while claiming he just wants people to follow the rules while on the train.

The video received mixed reviews on Reddit, with some agreeing with the man and others calling him out for his tactics.

“There's nothing worse than getting crammed into a rush-hour train and having multiple seats unusable because some selfish d---bag has spilled his coffee or breakfast burrito all over the d--- place,” wrote one person in favor of the passenger’s comments.

“Also, some food smells awful. Stinking up the train is rude,” another wrote in agreement.

Another commenter was not onboard with the way it was handled.

“Dude needed to mind his own business. People like this are the worst. Piss off, tiny angry old man,” they wrote.

“I like rule followers, personally, but rule enforcers are another thing entirely, and this guy needs to let it rest. Also, he's lucky the burrito eater is another white guy, or he'd be hounded out of his job by Monday,” another wrote, alluding to a string of white Bay Area residents that have gone viral recently for threatening to call the cops on black citizens.

More recently, Alison Ettel, known as #PermitPatty, went viral for claiming to call the police on an 8-year-old girl selling water on the street. She has since signed from her CEO position at edibles company Treatwell Health.