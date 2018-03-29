Boy at Chick-fil-A crawls under bathroom stall to ask stranger for help washing hands

Four-year-old Levi Stevens has become something of an Internet sensation after his antics at a Virginia Chick-fil-A went viral earlier this week.

Levi and his mom, Melissa Roach-Stevens, were preparing to enjoy dinner at a Chick-fil-A in Lynchburg on Monday evening, and Roach-Stevens had just ushered Levi to the bathroom to wash his hands. But instead of accompanying his mother to the ladies’ room — which is what Roach-Stevens intended — Levi dashed off to the men’s room, where he soon realized he’d need help reaching the sink.

Rather than exit the bathroom and find his mother, little Levi decided to ask Chick-fil-A employee Andrew Hall for help, despite Hall being in a locked bathroom stall at the time.

"I just see his little head pop under the stall, and I was like, this kid's not actually come under here is he?” said Hall, who added to WSET that he decided to take out his phone and start recording “in case something happens.”

In footage captured by Hall, Levi can be seen peeking under the stall to ask Hall’s name before inviting himself inside. There, inside the stall with Hall, Levi reveals his true motivation.

“I want someone to hold me and help me wash my hands,” Levi tells Hall.

Hall, who somehow maintains his composure despite the circumstances, tells Levi that that his “mom is outside.”

After a bit of small talk, Levi turns toward the stall door and unhinges the lock, letting himself out. But before he leaves, Levi tells Hall he should secure the door once he’s gone.

“You just gotta lock it,” Levi says.

Hall posted his footage to Snapchat, and later Twitter, where his post has generated more than 10 million views, over 658K likes, and thousands of comments, one of which came from Levi’s father himself.

“Hey, Drew. That’s my boy,” wrote Len Stevens. “I’m terribly sorry for the intrusion. He’s very, very friendly, sometimes a bit too much. You handled it extremely well. Thanks for being kind to him. I truly appreciate your understanding and sense of humor about this!”

“No no, Mr. Stevens,” replied Hall. “I’m sure I did the same thing back in the day. You got a good kid[,] he seems fearless and [definitely] outgoing.”

Levi’s mom, too, wrote on Facebook that she only learned of her son’s antics after a friend saw the video online.

“This morning I get a call from a friend asking if I had seen “the viral video of a kid that looks like Levi in the [Chick-fil-A] bathroom!?!” remembered Roach-Stevens in a post she shared Tuesday, adding that her first thought was, “Omg — what could this be!?”

For the record, Roach-Stevens said Levi did eventually wash his hands after his detour to the men’s bathroom — albeit in the ladies’ room, where he presumably refrained from crawling under any more stalls.