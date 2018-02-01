Tom Brady's hydration method may be dangerous, nutritionist says

Tom Brady’s hydration method might work for a world-class athlete, but one nutritionist warned that drinking as much water as the quarterback could kill you.

Brady, in his book “The TB 12 Method,” claims that drinking more than 35 glasses of water per day will help you flush out the toxins in your body and even help you prevent sunburns.

“Drink at least one-half of your body weight in ounces of water every day,” the book recommends, according to the report. “That’s the minimum. Ideally, you’ll drink more than that, and with added electrolytes, too.”

Nutritionist Ariane Resnik told The Daily Meal on Tuesday that she would not recommend anyone drinking the amount Brady suggests.

According to The Daily Meal, taking in that much water could cause hyponatremia, which is caused when a person drinks so much water, their sodium levels drop and could cause your cells to swell. She warned that it could lead to a stroke.

“Increase your water intake by 2 to 4 glasses a day and you will be better hydrated, your skin may look less wrinkled, and you’ll likely feel better,” Resnik said. “I’d avoid trying to become a human aquarium.”