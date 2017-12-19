Ina Garten reveals the only fast food she'll eat

When it comes to Ina Garten’s dream cuisine, it’s no surprise that the celebrity chef is seriously passionate about seasonal fruit and has eaten the same, healthy breakfast every day for 10 years. What may come as a bit of a shock, is that even the Barefoot Contessa admittedly has a fast-food weakness.

"I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception," she dished to Today on Dec. 18. "When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger. It's so good and I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's OK."

While the celebrity chef didn’t share her order, one can only wonder if Garten thinks that the West Coast chain is missing something from its menu.

Later in the interview, Garten revealed that her go-to last meal would be a hot dog and French fries from Frenchie to Go in Paris, which she described as “unbelievable.”

Just when we thought the domestic goddess wasn't any more relatable, she wins us over again!

