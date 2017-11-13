Pizza Hut launches new pizza and gifts for the holidays

Pizza Hut is serving up an extra cheesy helping of holiday cheer.

The pizza chain has released a new pizza today – the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza, and it may be their cheesiest yet.

The limited edition large one-topping pizza features 16 “pockets” packed with a five-cheese blend of mozzarella, provolone, white cheddar, asiago and fontina. But, the dairy-rich pie is not the only thing the popular pizza restaurant is releasing.

In order to get more into the holiday spirit, Pizza Hut is sending out a few ‘Tis the Cheese’n Holiday Stater Packages that will “take your holidays from good to grate” according to their press release.

The packages boast holiday items with a cheesy-twist, like pizza string lights for the Christmas tree, a pizza-shaped ornament, holiday sweater with pizza decorations and a candle simply labeled “pizza.”

But in a not-so-merry twist, the special gift packs aren’t available to all pizza-loving patrons. Customers, instead, have to enter for a chance to win this ultimate prize.

To enter, participants need to tweet the pizza slice emoji and gift emoji, plus the hashtag #TisTheCheesen, and tag @PizzaHut.

If you’d rather eat your pizza rather than wrap yourself in it, the Ultimate Cheesy Crust Pizza is available nationwide for a limited time.