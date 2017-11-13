Chipotle fires back at 'Supergirl' star Jeremy Jordan after being blamed for making him sick

Chipotle fired back at “Supergirl” star Jeremy Jordan after the actor blamed a meal at the burrito chain for sending him to the hospital.

Jordan, 32, took to his Instagram story on Thursday to detail his near-death experience after a Chipotle meal landed him in the hospital. The fast-food chain said in a statement to People Magazine that it couldn’t “confirm any link” between Jordan’s claims and Chipotle.

“We are sorry to hear that Jeremy is sick and have attempted to get in touch with him directly regarding where and when he ate so we can look into this,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We take all claims seriously, but at this time we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle. We are always committed to making things right for our guests and will do the same for Jeremy when we are able to reach him,” the spokesperson added.

Jordan said he “almost died” after he ate the chain’s food that “didn’t agree” with his body.

“I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible,” Jordan said. “I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died.”

“I just want to thank my wife for being amazing and talking me off the ledge when I was on the phone about to die and Chris Wood for holding my hair back metaphorically,” he added. “I love all of you; thank you so much. It’s been a night.”

This is not the first time the fast-food Mexican grill has been accused of sickening customers. In July, some 135 people reported becoming ill after eating at Chipotle restaurants in Virginia. In 2015, an E. coli outbreak affected Chipotle restaurants in several states.