Dixie Chicks deface Donald Trump during world tour stop

The Dixie Chicks defaced a photo of Donald Trump during the kickoff of the American leg of their 2016 World Tour. The moment came as the group played “Goodbye Earl,” and immediately recalled singer Natalie Maines’ comments about then-President George Bush in 2003.

The photo was part of a collage that sped by on the enormous screens that surrounded the Dixie Chicks. The concert took place on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio. The group will play a second show at the Riverbend Music Center on Friday, before continuing a summer-long trek across America and Canada.

While this is the first time American audiences have seen Maines and company’s alteration of the Donald Trump photograph, it’s not the first time they’ve used it. Fans in Europe were shown the same image earlier this year. Of course, it was 13 years ago that Maines told a British audience she was ashamed the president was from Texas, her home state. The comments led to immediate and dramatic loss of airplay, and for a long time some stations banned them.

An image of Ted Cruz is also used during the concert. Maines had previously turned to Twitter to express her opinions on both Cruz and the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. “As long as Donald Trump’s decisions for America are as solid as his decision about his hair, we’re in good shape,” she said in January.

She also referenced her 2003 comments when she said she was ashamed Cruz was from America. Later she corrected herself, as Cruz was born in Canada.

