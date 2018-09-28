Tourist, 49, trampled to death by elephant in Zimbabwe after leaving car to take picture of it

A German tourist has been trampled to death by an elephant in Zimbabwe as she tried to take photos of it.

The 49-year-old was at the Mana Pools game reserve north of the country, where she reportedly left the vehicle she was travelling in, putting herself in great danger.

The woman was with a group of tourists who encountered a herd of elephants upon entering the park.

Tinashe Farawo, spokesman of the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, said: “The information we have is that the tourists encountered a herd of elephants when they were entering the park and they started taking pictures.

“We do not know what irritated the animals which resulted in the woman being attacked. She passed on last night (Wednesday) from injuries.”

Officials have not yet released the woman’s name.

