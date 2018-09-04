Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom

UK man poisoned by Novichok nerve agent not ‘looking good,’ brother says

Kathleen Joyce
By | Fox News
close
Authorities in the UK say Dawn Sturgess has died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok. Video

Police: British woman exposed to nerve agent has died

Authorities in the UK say Dawn Sturgess has died after being exposed to the nerve agent Novichok.

A UK man poisoned by Novichok nerve agent in June was hospitalized for meningitis and the prognosis "doesn't sound good at all," his brother said.

Charlie Rowley, 45, of Amesbury and his girlfriend Dawn Sturgess, 44, were poisoned by the nerve agent on June 29. The couple collapsed within a few hours of each other the next day. Sturgess died in the hospital about a week after being exposed, but Rowley managed to recover enough to be released from the hospital a few weeks later.

Sturgess Rowley

Charlie Rowley, left, regained consciousness after being exposed to the deadly nerve agent Novichok. Dawn Sturgess, right, died from her exposure.  (Facebook)

The two were poisoned four months after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with the nerve agent. Sergei and Yulia Skripal both survived the attack.

Matthew Rowley said his brother was very sick and couldn’t move his arms or legs. He also said his brother lost his sight.

"I spoke to the nurse and asked what's the problem - they said it’s not looking good at the moment... reading between the lines it doesn't sound good at all," Rowley told Sky News.

UK COUPLE WERE POISONED BY SAME NERVE AGENT AS EX-RUSSIAN SPY, POLICE SAY

What to know about Novichok, the lethal Russian nerve agent reportedly used in Great Britain Video

Nerve agent Novichok: What to know about Russia's spy poison

"I spoke to him last night, every day I try to but it's like talking to a 10-year-old kid...it's really upsetting,” he said.  "I can't get really much sense out of him.

"It might be the medication but he just doesn't sound right."

Rowley said he didn’t believe his brother was the same after being poisoned and thought the hospital discharged him too soon.

"I said this all along – they released him from [the] hospital too early," he said. "He went from intensive care to being released. I don't think they gave him a chance to recover his system, to pick up again.”

UK COUPLE POISONED BY NOVICHOK WERE CONTAMINATED AFTER HANDLING PERFUME BOTTLE THAT BROKE, FAMILY MEMBER SAYS

Britain accused Russia of poisoning the Skripals, a claim Moscow strongly denied. The case sparked a diplomatic crisis between Russia and the West, including the expulsion of hundreds of diplomats from both sides.

In July, Rowley said he believed his brother and Sturgess were sickened after a container disguised as a perfume bottle broke in his hands, contaminating both of them. 

Fox News’ Katherine Lam and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.