Egypt court sentences 75 to death in 2013 sit-in case

Egypt's state-run media says a court has sentenced 75 people to death, including top figures of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, for their involvement in a 2013 sit-in.

Saturday's decision in Cairo Criminal Court will now be referred to the Grand Mufti — the country's top theological authority — for his non-binding opinion on the sentences. He usually approves the court's decision.

Sentencing for more than 660 others was set for Sept. 8, according to state-run Al-Ahram news website.

The case involves 739 defendants, including the Muslim Brotherhood's Supreme Guide Mohammed Badie and photojournalist Mahmoud Abu Zeid. Charges range from murder to damaging public property.

The 2013 sit-in supported former Islamist President Mohammed Morsi who was militarily ousted following mass protests against his divisive one-year rule. Morsi hailed from the Brotherhood. The sit-in was violently dispersed.