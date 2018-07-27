Expand / Collapse search
Colombian drug-sniffing dog is real-life McGruff -- and powerful cartels are taking notice

Drug dog Sombra has helped detect more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine hidden in suitcases, boats and large shipments of fruit.

A real-life McGruff is taking a bite out of crime in Colombia, sniffing her way to high-profile drug busts -- and now, the cartels have started taking notice.

One Colombian drug syndicate has already put a $7,000 bounty on Sombra's furry head, looking to quickly quash the 6-year-old canine crimefighter, officials said.

The German shepherd has already followed her nose toward a record number of drug detections, finding illicit stashes hidden in suitcases, boats and even large shipments of fruit. She has helped police take more than 2,000 kilos of cocaine off the streets.

Drug dog Sombra rides with her handler, officer Jose Rojas, to the cargo hold at the El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. After learning there was a price on Sombraâs head, Colombiaâs national police director ordered her to be transferred to a new post earlier this year, according to local news reports. Colombian police recently revealed that the Gulf Clan, a cartel that boasts its own guerrilla army, has offered a reward of $7,000 to whoever kills or captures the savvy hound. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Recent busts by Sombra – which is Spanish for Shadow – include uncovering over five tons of cocaine concealed in crates of bananas destined for Europe. A few months ago, the tenacious hound sniffed out 77 kilos of cocaine placed deep inside an industrial machine.

“Her sense of smell is far beyond that of other dogs,” Jose Rojas, Sombra’s 25-year-old handler, told the Associated Press.

But that talent could end up being her undoing. 

The Gulf Clan – one of Colombia’s most powerful cartels, even boasting its own guerrilla army – has put out a $7,000 reward for whoever kills or captures the savvy hound.

Drug dog Sombra inspects a suitcase at the El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. On a typical day, Sombra is up by 6 a.m. and shuttled from a kennel to work at El Dorado airport inspecting packages and cargo. With her neon reflective vest, pointy ears and gaping mouth, she looks more like a beloved family pet than a veteran drug-sniffing police dog. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

The threat has prompted officials to move the pup from her busy post on Colombia’s Caribbean coast to the more private El Dorado International Airport in Bogota.

Investigators uncovered the threat against Sombra after reviewing an intercepted phone call, local newspapers reported.

“Sombra the German shepherd has become the terror of criminal organizations,” a recent story in Colombia’s El Espectador newspaper stated.

Drug dog Sombra looks for drugs in the cargo hold of El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Some of Sombraâs recent busts include uncovering over five tons of Gulf Clan cocaine destined for Europe and concealed in crates of bananas. Overall, officers credit her incredible nose with more than 245 drug-related arrests at two of Colombiaâs biggest international airports. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Her detective work is essential in Colombia, which is wrestling with soaring coco production. A recent White House report found the amount of land used to harvest the plant rose 11 percent in 2017, despite $10 billion in U.S. counter-narcotics work.

President-elect Ivan Duque is promising a tougher approach to speed up eradication of the drug, including aerial spraying and the use of drones. But even with advanced technology, experts say on-the-ground detective work such as Sombra's is critical.

A woman poses for a photo with drug dog Sombra at the El Dorado airport in Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, July 26, 2018. Sombraâs detective work is needed now more than ever as Colombia wrestles with soaring coca production that is testing traditionally close relations with the United States. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Colombia's national police estimates it has lost at least 1,800 officers -- and a number of dogs -- to the war on drugs in the past two decades. Several pooches have been killed while helping officers eradicate coca crops.

Sombra's victories have turned her into somewhat of a media darling, and, as she struts around Bogota's airport with her handler, fans occasionally stop her for a selfie.

Rojas said the star-like attention hasn't gone to Sombra's head.

"Sombra, in comparison to other dogs, is much easier to work with," he said. "She understands orders from a leader, and she's more playful than the others."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Lucia I. Suarez Sang is a Reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @luciasuarezsang