Strike paralyzes Nicaragua capital as talks to resume Friday

Roman Catholic authorities in Nicaragua say talks will resume Friday to seek a solution to a political crisis that has seen more than 160 people killed in unrest since April.

The Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua says in a statement that it has received an answer from President Daniel Ortega to its proposal for solving the impasse. But it's not yet revealing the contents of the proposal or the response.

The Episcopal Conference says in a statement that those will be submitted Friday "for debate to seek consensus."

The streets of Nicaragua's capital were all but deserted Thursday as many residents observed a 23-hour national strike called by opponents of Ortega's embattled government.

Opponents are demanding both he and the vice president and first lady, Rosario Murillo, leave office.