The Latest: EU urges Italy, Malta to resolve ship standoff

The Latest on the flow of migrants into Europe (all times local):

1:05 p.m.

The European Union is appealing to Italy and Malta to quickly work out — for humanitarian reasons — where a ship carrying more than 600 rescued migrants should dock.

European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said Monday that "the priority of both the Italian and Maltese authorities should be ensuring these people receive the care they need."

He said: "We call on all involved to contribute to a swift resolution so that the people on board the Aquarius vessel may be safely disembarked as soon as possible."

The Commission says the legal circumstances dictating who should accept the migrants is "anything but clear," however Brussels says both parties are obliged to cooperate to resolve the matter.

___

9 a.m.

Malta is accusing Italy of violating international norms by instructing a migrant rescue ship with 629 people aboard to stay at sea while a diplomatic standoff plays out over where it can dock.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Italy's refusal to allow the Aquarius ship to dock at an Italian port risks "creating a dangerous situation for all those involved."

In a statement late Sunday after speaking with his Italian counterpart, Muscat refused to let the ship dock in a Maltese port, but said Malta will conduct emergency medical evacuations if necessary.

The standoff marked the first display of Italy's get-tough immigration policy under the right-wing, xenophobic League. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tweeted Sunday that from now on, "Italy, too, begins to say NO to the trafficking of human beings."