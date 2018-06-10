North Korean state media make no mention of Kim's departure to meet with Trump

Tuesday's summit meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has captured the attention and imagination of the entire world -- except, that is, in North Korea itself.

As The Associated Press noted, North Korean state media reported the two leaders planned to meet, but offered few specifics about where and when. There also was no word that Kim had left North Korea Sunday and arrived in Singapore hours ahead of the American president.

According to The AP, state media will probably wait until the event is over before they puts out their first reports. News that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited North Korea was front-page news with a big photo of him shaking Kim's hand the following day in the ruling party's newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun.

However, where the official media is absent, gossip and word of mouth are likely to flourish and it is quite likely that the prospect of a meeting between Kim and Trump is on the public's radar.

In the meantime, North Koreans will have to rely on the government's top headlines -- such as a report on a visit by Kim to a seafood restaurant in Pyongyang.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.