Airstrike on rebel-held northwestern Syrian village kills 35

A Syrian war monitor and paramedics say an airstrike on a rebel-held northwestern village has killed at least 35 and wounded dozens, including children.

The opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, said the late Thursday night airstrike killed 35 and wounded 80 in the village of Zardata.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Friday the airstrike occurred after Muslims broke their Ramadan holiday fast after sunset.

Such airstrikes have been relatively uncommon in recent months in the rebel-held province of Idlib, which is part of a de-escalation zone agreed on last year by Russia, Turkey and Iran.

Tens of thousands of Syrians displaced from other parts of the country have settled in Idlib province over the past two years.