Attack on army post in Afghanistan kills 6 soldiers

An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked an army post in the western Badghis province, killing six soldiers and wounding seven.

Abdul Aziz Beg, head of the provincial council, said the attack late Tuesday set off a two-hour gunbattle, with the insurgents stealing ammunition and two army vehicles. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

In the northern Baghlan province, police say a roadside bomb killed a civilian and wounded three others.

Afghan security forces have struggled in recent years to combat the Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate, both of which carry out near-daily attacks across the country.