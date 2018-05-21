Detained Iranian-British woman learns of new charges in Iran

The husband of an Iranian-British woman detained in Tehran says she now faces a new charge of "spreading propaganda against the regime."

A statement Monday from him says Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe learned of the new charge at a court hearing Saturday before Judge Abolghassem Salavati of Tehran's hard-line Revolutionary Court.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who works for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government while traveling with her young daughter.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, said "the judge told Nazanin to expect that there will likely be another conviction and sentence against her."

Iranian state media and officials didn't immediately report the court hearing.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case comes as London is considering repaying Tehran some 400 million British pounds from a pre-1979 arms deal.