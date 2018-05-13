Indonesia suicide bombings at churches kill at least 9, police say

Suicide bombers attacked three churches in Indonesia early Sunday, killing at least nine people and wounding dozens more, police and media reports said.

All three attacks occurred in Surabaya, Indonesia’s second-largest city of around 2.8 million people in a country that holds the world’s largest Muslim majority, Reuters reported.

The first attack was at the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church, which killed four people, including a suspected suicide bomber disguised as a churchgoer, police told reporters at the scene. Two police officers were among the wounded, they said.

The attack was followed by a second explosion at the Christian Church of Diponegoro that killed two people.

In a third attack, at Pantekosta Church, two more died, police said.

One more person died in a hospital, bringing the death toll to nine, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the deadly attacks.

The latest attacks came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left six officers and three inmates dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaeda-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people.

Churches have been previously targeted in central Jakarta at Christmas in 2000 that killed about 20 people, Reuters reported.

Indonesia has seen “recent resurgence in homegrown militancy,” the wire service reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.