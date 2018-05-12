2 dead, including assailant, and several injured in Paris knife attack, police say

A suspect wielding a knife in central Paris was shot dead by French authorities after carrying out an attack that left one person dead and several more injured, police say.

Local media reported Saturday that an unidentified suspect carried out a stabbing an attack in the 2nd Arrondissement of Paris, north of the Seine River, which resulted in two casualties, including the attacker. Two other people were seriously injured and two more were slightly injured.

The motive for the attack remains unclear.

Interior Minister Gerard Collomb denounced the "odious attack" in a tweet.

Paris has been under higher security in recent years after a string of deadly Islamic extremist attacks.

