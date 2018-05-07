Islamic countries call Rohingya crisis 'ethnic cleansing'

A grouping of Islamic countries says Myanmar's treatment of Rohingya Muslims is a "serious and blatant violation of international law" and it is calling for international support in solving the crisis.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a joint statement at the end of a two-day conference in Bangladesh, which has taken in more than 700,000 Rohingya who have fled violence in Myanmar.

The statement issued Sunday said the grouping will continue to work the U.N. and other global platforms to address the rights violations taking place in Myanmar. The grouping echoed previous international statements saying ethnic cleansing is taking place in Myanmar.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.H. Mahmood Ali said delegates pledged solidarity with his country "in the face of the huge Rohingya influx with its humanitarian and security consequences."