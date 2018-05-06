College football player who died in Mexico was murdered, family says

A college football player who was found dead in Mexico during his spring break was murdered, his family said Friday in their first statement since his death.

A spokeswoman for the family of Andrew Dorogi, 21, told the Boston Globe the Amherst College senior was killed while he was returning from a spring break trip with several friends at Cabo San Lucas. Dorogi, who was set to graduate from college later this month, was found dead on March 16 at a train station in Mexico City.

The family released no specifics, citing the ongoing investigation, according to the Globe.

“I don’t think the Mexican government is really doing that much,” Dorogi’s grandfather, Joseph Dorogi, 86, told the Boston Globe. “I’d like to know what happened.”

He added, “The one thing I know is he’s gone and there’s nothing we can say or do that can change that. That’s the way his parents feel and assessing the blame doesn’t bring him back. He’s gone.”

Authorities have released little detail about Dorogi’s death. His body was found on the tracks of a subway station outside Mexico City. Without naming Dorogi, Mexican officials previously said a man had died by electrocution after falling on the tracks. Prosecutors said they launched a manslaughter investigation.

Local authorities in Mexico are leading the investigation, a U.S. State Department official told the newspaper.

Dorogi, who is originally from Cleveland, was expected to graduate in May and start a job at Wells Fargo as an investment banking analyst. Amherst College President Carolyn Martin said in April that Dorogi didn’t commit suicide, but the cause of his death is still unknown.