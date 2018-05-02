Kim Jong Un shoves photographer out of way of wife, Ri Sol Ju, at Korean summit, video shows

Kim Jong Un wasn’t going to let a photographer get in the way of North Korean first lady Ri Sol Ju at last week’s historic summit with South Korea.

The North Korean despot was caught on video last Friday shoving a photographer away as his wife and South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook walked into the Peace House at the demilitarized zone.

Photos from the day then captured Kim approaching the South Korean first lady as Ri shook hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in for their first meeting.

The leaders of the two Koreas met at the DMZ for a historic summit. Kim became the first North Korean leader to cross into South Korean territory since the Korean War ended in 1953.

KIM JONG UN'S CHEERLEADING WIFE RISES IN RANKS TO ACHIEVE FIRST LADY TITLE

The despot vowed to give up his regime’s nuclear weapons and shut down a nuclear test site if the U.S. commits to a formal end to the Korean War and pledges not to attack the North, Seoul officials said.

Weeks before the summit, Ri was given the title “revered first lady,” despite marrying Kim nearly a decade ago. Her new title was revealed after her first solo public appearance at an event.

The wives of North Korean despots are usually referred to as “comrade.” The only other time North Korean state media used the title “revered first lady” was for Kim Jong-ae, the wife of late-leader and North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, Chosun Ilbo reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.