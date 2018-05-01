France's Le Pen gathers with Europe's populists for May Day

French far right leader Marine Le Pen is joining other anti-immigration populist leaders from around Europe for a May Day gathering aimed at energizing their campaigns for next year's European Parliament elections.

Le Pen laid a wreath Tuesday at a monument of France's nationalist icon Joan of Arc in Cannes before heading to nearby Nice where she will meet with other senior figures of the European far-right including Geert Wilders from the Dutch Party for Freedom leader Geert Wilders and Tomio Okamura, a prominent Czech nationalist.

Le Pen used Nice — a French Riviera hub that boasts a diverse population — to forward her anti-immigration stance, saying it has "suffered from very strong pressure from migration that has partly changed the face" of the city.