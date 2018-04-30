US service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan

One American service member was killed Monday and another was wounded during a combat operation in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military says.

In a statement, the military added that "several" members of the Afghan security forces were killed or wounded in the operation. The injured U.S. service member was listed in stable condition.

"My thoughts ... are with the families and friends of our fallen and wounded service members,” said Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement. "Their valiancy in battle, and that of the brave Afghan partners they fought alongside, will endure in our hearts and history."

The U.S. and NATO officially concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan in 2014, shifting to a counterterrorism and support role. Afghan security forces have struggled to combat the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate.

Also on Monday, ISIS claimed responsibility for a double suicide bombing in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. The blasts killed 25 people, including nine journalists who had rushed to the scene of the first attack. At least 45 people were wounded.

A few hours later, in the southern Kandahar province, a suicide car bomb targeting a NATO convoy killed 11 children from a nearby religious school, police said. The children had gathered around the NATO convoy for fun when the bomber struck, said Abdul Rahim Ayubi, a lawmaker from Kandahar. Eight Romanian NATO soldiers were wounded.

In a separate attack in the eastern Khost province, a 29-year-old reporter for the BBC's Afghan service was shot dead by unknown gunmen. The BBC confirmed the death of Ahmad Shah, saying he had worked for its Afghan service for more than a year. BBC World Service Director Jamie Angus called it a "devastating loss."

In other violence Monday, insurgents killed at least four Afghan policemen in an ambush in the northern Balkh province, said Sher Mohammad Abu-Tariq, the district chief in Nahri Shahi. In the eastern Nangarhar province, an explosion killed an Afghan police officer and wounded four other people, said Attuhullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor.

No one has claimed responsibility for those attacks.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.