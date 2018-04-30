ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombings in Kabul that killed 9 journalists

The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for twin bombings in Kabul that killed at least 25, including nine journalists, authorities said.

At least 45 others were wounded in the twin attacks, said Hashmat Sanekzai, a Kabul police spokesman.

The group said two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the bombings, targeting the headquarters of the “renegade" Afghan intelligence services in Kabul.

The double bombing occurred in the Shash Darak area, home to NATO headquarters and a number of embassies and foreign offices – as well as the Afghan intelligence service.

Nine journalists were killed in the blast, according to media watchdog Reporters Without Borders.

Five other journalists were wounded, according to Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official with the Afghan Journalist Safety Committee.

Agence France-Presse said Shah Marai, the agency’s chief photographer in Kabul, was among those killed. The agency said Marai died in a blast that struck journalists as they rushed to the scene of the first blast.

A cameraman from TOLO TV was also among the dead, Sediqullah Tawahidi, an official from the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, said. Police officer Jan Agha said all the journalists died in the second blasts, which also wounded two police officers.

The first suicide bomber was on a motor bike and the second explosion was meant to hit those rushing toward the scene of the attack to help the victims of the first blast, police said. The second bomber was on foot pretending to be part of the media and detonated his bomb while among the journalists, police said.

“When the explosion happened, everywhere was covered with dust and fire, it was (a) horrific scene” with bodies and body parts “thrown about on the street and the pavement,” said Jawed Ghulam Sakhi, a taxi driver.

"I saw journalists covered with blood, this time they targeted the media," Sakhi said.

Afghan President Asharf Ghani condemned the attacks. The presidential palace said in a statement that attacks targeting innocent civilians, worshippers inside mosques, national and democratic processes, reporters and freedom of speech all are war crimes.

Separately, the Taliban was suspected of carrying out an attack on NATO troops in southern Afghanistan hours after the twin Kabul blasts, an official told Fox News.

Eight Romanian troops were injured in the suicide attack in Kandahar. No U.S. troops were hurt, but “several” Afghan police and civilians, including a “group of children,” were killed or wounded, according to a statement from Resolute Support – the name of the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan.

“The wounded service members, who are all in stable condition, were taken to Kandahar Airfield's hospital for treatment,” the statement read.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and the Associated Press contributed to this report.