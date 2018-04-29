Trump finally hosts African leader at the White House

After more than a year in office, President Donald Trump for the first time is hosting an African president at the White House. The meeting with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday comes after an uncomfortable start to the Trump administration's approach to the world's second most populous continent.

Security and economic issues top the agenda for the bilateral meeting and working lunch. Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with almost 200 million people, is the continent's largest economy and its leading crude oil exporter. Buhari was one of the first two African leaders Trump called after he took power, along with South Africa's president.

Nigeria's Islamic extremist group Boko Haram launched a violent insurgency in the northeast nine years ago with the aim of creating an Islamic state.