Pakistani man arrested for burning Christian woman to death

A Pakistani official says police have arrested a Muslim man on charges of burning a minority Christian woman to death for refusing his marriage offer.

Police official Ijaz Shahid in eastern Punjab province says the suspect, identified as Rizwan Gujar, last week hurled gasoline at Asma Yaqub outside her home in the city of Sialkot and set her on fire before fleeing the scene.

The official says Yaqub was taken to a hospital in the city of Lahore where she died on Sunday night. He says Gujar confessed to the attack and has been sent to jail, pending trial.

Attacks on women over marriage refusals or perceived "dishonor" on the family are not uncommon in Pakistan, though such attacks often involve throwing acid with the intention to disfigure or kill.